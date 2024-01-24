Odisha

Maoist camp busted in Boudh forest

At around 5 pm, around 30-40 Maoists opened fire at the security forces. When the SOG jawans retaliated, the ultras fled into a dense forest.
BERHAMPUR: Security forces busted a Maoist camp inside Nalikumpa forest in Boudh district following an exchange of fire with the rebels, police said on Tuesday.

On a tip-off about the presence of Maoists in the forest, SOG jawans launched a combing operation in the area on Monday. At around 5 pm, around 30-40 Maoists opened fire at the security forces. When the SOG jawans retaliated, the ultras fled into a dense forest. No casualty was reported during the fire exchange which lasted for over two hours.

During the search, a rifle, landmines, explosive materials and Maoist items were seized from the spot. The combing operation is underway in the area.

