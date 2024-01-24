Odisha 5T chairman visits Gajapati to review projects, interacts with college students

BERHAMPUR: 5T chairman VK Pandian reviewed the progress of various development projects and interacted with students and the general public during his visit to Gajapati district on Tuesday.

Pandian inspected the progress of nine bridge projects which have been taken up at a total cost of Rs 54 crore. These projects were sanctioned after his previous visit to the district. He also reviewed the Chheligada irrigation project (Rs 996 crore), mega pipe water supply projects in Rayagada block (Rs 180.5 crore), Paralakhemundi bypass road (Rs 54 crore) and development of different waterfalls and tourist spots (Rs 13.5 crore).

Development works of the Jirang Monastery (Rs 2.68 crore) and major temples of the district were also inspected. Some of these projects were taken up after Pandian’s previous visit to Gajapati in May last year during which he attended grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

Later on the day, the 5T chairman interacted with students at the Nua-O programme held at Gajapati Stadium in Paralakhemundi. He said there is no substitute for hard work and advised students to work with determination and self-confidence to achieve success in life.

“The Nua-O programme is a platform for youngsters to showcase their talents. It will help achieve overall personality development and academic pursuits of students,” he said.

Pandian further informed that the college transformation projects in the district will be completed by February this year. The event was attended by thousands of students from all the colleges of Gajapati.

The 5T chairman also interacted with the public at Kashinagar and Ramagiri. He received their grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.