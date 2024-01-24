Odisha congress revokes suspension of Moquim, Biswal

BHUBANESWAR: In a big move ahead of the ensuing elections, Congress on Tuesday revoked the suspension of two senior and influential leaders Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim and former working president Chiranjeev Biswal. The party also lifted the expulsion of former MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria.

Announcing the decision at a media conference here, Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar said the party has appealed to all leaders who left Congress and wish to return to come forward for discussion. “We will welcome them back with due respect,” he said.

Kumar said Moquim and Biswal had written to the president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge for revocation of their suspension. Similarly, Sagaria had also requested to rejoin and the party accepted it and welcomed him back, he added.

Moquim and Biswal had met Kumar here on Monday before formally returning to the party fold. As part of Congress’ ‘ghar wapsi’ former chief minister Giridhar Gamang, his wife Hema Gamang, son Sishir Gamang and former MP Sanjay Bhoi returned to the party fold last week.

Thanking the party for withdrawing his suspension, Moquim said the Odisha in-charge lifted the order after having a discussion with him on Monday. “I am a family member of the Congress and will remain in the party. I will discharge my responsibility in the party,” he added. Sagaria also thanked the party leadership including Rahul Gandhi and Kharge for revoking his expulsion. “I believe in the ideology of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Thanks to Ajoy Kumar for taking me back to the party. I will work to strengthen the party,” Sagaria said.

Congress had suspended Moquim and Biswal for anti-party activities in July, 2023. While Moquim is considered a good organiser, former OPCC working president Biswal is the son of Congress stalwart Basant Biswal. Similarly, Sagaria, a former MLA and tribal leader from Koraput district, was expelled along with former union minister Srikant Jena for anti-party activities in January, 2019.

Cuttack unit welcomes move

Cuttack: The Cuttack unit of Congress welcomed the party’s move to revoke the suspension of Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim. “We welcome the move of the party of revoking the suspension at the right time. The withdrawal of the suspension order will strengthen our party’s organisation,” said former president, the city unit of Congress Giribala Behera.