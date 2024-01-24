Odisha: Man hit by ‘police’ vehicle dies, villagers stage protest

BERHAMPUR: A 55-year-old man was killed after being reportedly hit by a police vehicle at Parisal village in Gajapati’s R Udayagiri on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as S Anand, was a resident of Parisala village. Sources said Anand along with hundreds of villagers had gone to nearby Ramgiri to catch a glimpse of 5T chairman VK Pandian who arrived in a helicopter to review various projects in the district.

After Pandian left the place in the chopper, there was rush among villagers to come out of the venue. Amid the rush, Anand was returning home when a vehicle allegedly belonging to the local police rammed into his two-wheeler. He fell down and suffered serious injuries. The security personnel in the police vehicle rushed Anand to R Udayagiri hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

As the news of the incident spread, villagers of Parisala staged road blockade demanding compensation for Anand’s family. A group of locals also gathered at R Udayagiri hospital and did not allow the authorities to take Anand’s body for postmortem.

On being informed, local tehsildar Jyotirmaya Das and IIC of R Udayagiri police station Prashant Mallick reached the spot and pacified the agitators.