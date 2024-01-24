Rich tributes paid to Netaji at his birthplace

CUTTACK: THE 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was celebrated in a grand manner on the premises of his birthplace ‘Janakinath Bhawan’ at Odia Bazar here on Tuesday.

The day began with the recitation of ‘Ram Dhun’ and observation of ‘Prabhatferi’ in Janakinath Bhawan which was beautifully decorated on the occasion. Later at 12 pm, a Homa Yajna was performed and mantras were chanted inside the room where Netaji was born.

Odia Language Literature & Culture Minister Aswini Kumar Patra paid tribute to Netaji by garlanding his statue and unfurling the national flag at the Netaji Birth Place Museum.

Speaking to mediapersons, Patra said developmental works of the museum would continue without any financial constraints. “The state government has provided funds for implementation of different developmental projects and it will take time for completion of the projects,” he added.

Patra further pointed out that the light and sound system at the Netaji Birth Place Museum has been lying defunct for several days. “Though tender was floated for repair and restoration of the system, no one participated in the tender. The department will refloat the tender for repair of the defunct light and sound system,” he said.

While the clay sculptures carved by around 18 artists of Cuttack under the aegis of Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi in association with Odia Language Literature & Culture department depicting Netaji’s life, revolutionary activities and the Azad Hind Fauj, were exhibited, the admission register of Protestant European School (presently Stewart School) from where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose completed his primary education, was displayed in gallery no 2.

Many political leaders, bureaucrats, senior citizens, intellectuals, students and also the general public visited Netaji Birth Place Museum and paid tributes to him. Meanwhile, different cultural programmes were also organised to mark the grand occasion.