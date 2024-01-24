Rourkela airport granted special VFR ops, flights to resume

ROURKELA: Following the suspension of flight services to and from Rourkela for almost a month over visibility concerns, Alliance Air (AA) is likely to resume operation with the Rourkela airport getting permission for special VFR (Visual Flight Rules) operation.

Sources said for special VFR operation the aerodrome control tower has been equipped with Approach Control Unit (ACU) to improve flight regularity.

With Rourkela scheduled to co-host the FIH Pro League (Men & Women) 2023-24 from February 5 to 29, 2024 the Airports Authority of India (AAI), on request of the Odisha government, had assigned the assistant general manager (AGM), ATC and nodal officer for RCS implementation in Odisha, Saroj Kumar Sahu, to carry out study on safety assessment and other modalities for the ACU installation and training of the air traffic control officers (ATCOs). Reliable sources in AAI said as the ATCOs at Rourkela did not have knowledge of special VFR operations, four ATCOs from other areas were drawn to impart training. After completion of training, written and oral examinations were held following which the AAI recently authorised them for the special VFR operation at Rourkela.

The AAI on Monday also issued NOTAM (Notice To Airmen) through the aviation network informing about the Special VFR status of the Rourkela airport, sources added.

Incidentally, the airport with ARC 2C licence was previously authorised for day VFR operation in which landing was possible during day time with a minimum visibility of 5,000 metres. However, under the special VFR operation, even with visibility of 1,500 metre or more if the pilot can see the ground, she/he could go for landing.

They said the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and night landing facilities are expensive and time-consuming, while the special VFR is the best option to improve flight regularity if needed on an urgent basis, adding, under the ILS system with special lighting, landing can be allowed with visibility of 550 metres to 800 metres.

Amid frequent cancellation of flight services due to poor visibility, AA suspended operations of its ATR-72 aircraft from December 26, 2023, to January 7, 2024 which continues to date. With the ACU ready for special VFR operation, the AA may anytime resume its operation.