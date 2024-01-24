STF in Odisha nets drug peddler, seizes 143 kg of ganja

BERHAMPUR : The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police, on Tuesday, arrested a drug peddler in Boudh district and seized 143 kg ganja from his possession.

As per a release, the STF personnel with the help of Boudh Police, conducted raid near Kalakhandi village under Puruna Katak police limits in Boudh district and apprehended one Parikhita Behera (30), a resident of Narayanpur. During search operations, ganja weighing more than 143 kg and other incriminating materials were seized from his possession.

As the accused was unable to produce any supporting documents for possessing the contraband, the STF registered a case against the accused under sections 20 (b)(ii)(c)/29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 and arrested him. Later Behera was forwarded to court.

The STF during its special drive against narcotic drugs in the state has seized more than 74 kg brown sugar, 202 gram of cocaine and more than 117 quintal of ganja, 3.630 kg opium, and arrested more than 185 drug dealers/peddlers since 2020. The STF also seized and destroyed over 80 quintal of ganja last year alone, stated the release.