Two workers buried alive at flyover construction site in Odisha's Kamarjoda

KEONJHAR: In a tragic incident, two workers engaged in the construction of the Joda town flyover near Kamarjoda, lost their lives on Tuesday after soil from about 15 feet fell on them. While five workers were at the site for the pipeline work, the two workers, identified as Charan Lohar (30) and Arjun Lohar (28) were trapped under the soil. Both the deceased belonged to Talak Hutting of Joda town.

Though another worker sustained injuries, he is stable and under treatment at Kamarjoda Community Health Centre.

According to sources, the incident occurred during water pipeline laying work for a drainage system near the site. While the work was on in full swing, large amount of soil fell on the workers trapping Charan and Arjun. One of the other three workers Mukesh Sardar, rushed to call others for rescue.

On being informed, local fire services personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. A JCB machine was employed to dig out the soil. After an hour-long operation, the two workers trapped under the soil were rescued and rushed to the Tata Steel Hospital. However, the doctors declared them brought dead.

In the aftermath, tension ran high among workers, who laid siege to the office of Cheverox Pvt Ltd, the construction company executing the work, near Ranashal Ghati. Surprisingly, no official of the company went to the mishap site neither was anyone present at the office.

Later, Joda police intervened and assured the agitating workers of a fair investigation into the incident.

The workers and locals expressed concerns over the lack of safety measures at such sites and urged for a comprehensive review of protocols to prevent further accidents and loss of life.