Woman found with throat slit in Odisha's Paika river bed, critical

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 35-year-old woman was grievously injured after unidentified miscreants slit her throat on Paika river bed within Krishananandpur police limits here on Monday night. The victim, Jinita Sethy of Gaithipur village, has been hospitalised and her condition is critical.

Sources said Jinita had gone to attend Makar Mela at Bilusunei in Lankapada village under Kanimul panchayat. She returned home in the night and went to the river bed to answer nature’s call.

Suddenly, unknown miscreants arrived at the spot, slit her throat and fled taking advantage of the darkness.

Hearing Jinita’s screams, locals reached the spot and found her lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Jagatsinghpur and later, shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition worsened.

Jinita’s husband Gagan Sethy works in a private company in Dubai. She lives with her 16-year-old son in Gaithipur. Villagers suspected that the intention of the unknown assailants was to rob the woman. But after failing in their attempt, they slit her throat out of frustration.

Till reports last came in, no complaint was lodged with the police in this connection as Jinita’s family members have accompanied her to Cuttack.

IIC of Krishananandpur police station Priyabrata Rout said though no FIR has been filed yet, police have suo motu launched an investigation into the incident.

Efforts are underway to determine the motive behind the attack and identify the miscreants involved in the incident, Rout added.