BJD’s MLA Balabhadra Majhi joins Congress

In his address, PCC president Sarat Pattanayak accused the BJD government in Odisha of betraying the public through false promises and propaganda machinery.

“The era of unchecked bureaucracy, referred to as ‘officer raj,’ would no longer be tolerated,” he said, predicting exodus of a significant number of people from the BJD. Despite propaganda and government machinery, Congress would emerge victorious in the upcoming elections, asserted Pattanayak.

Bhakta Das welcomed Majhi to the party and said that a strong tribal leader like Majhi would give a boost to the party. He spoke on neglect and exploitation faced by tribals due to the alleged dubious policies of the state and central governments and said, “Congress’ commitment to the Nyaya Yatra of Rahul Gandhi, aims to deliver justice to the tribals, farmers, unemployed youths, and other marginalised sections.”

Odisha in-charge observer Ajoy Kumar made pointed remarks about the relationship between BJD and BJP, stating that they are in a ‘live-in relationship’ without openly admitting to it. Criticising the influence of non-Odias in key roles, he called for Odisha to be governed by and for its own people.