CBI nabs GST official for bribery demand in Odisha

The CBI had laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting a partial bribe amount of Rs 20,000.
NEW DELHI: A senior GST officer has been caught for allegedly demanding bribe from a contractor in Odisha's Rourkela on Thursday.

The officer was caught by the anti-graft central probe agency CBI while demanding Rs 50,000 as bribe.

Officials in the agency identified the officer- Superintendent of GST - as Amarkant Kumar.

“A case was registered against the Superintendent of GST, Rourkela on allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from complainant for correcting the erroneously fixed GST liability of Rs 8 lakh of the complainant to Rs 3.5 lakh. It was also alleged that after negotiation the accused agreed to accept a partial bribe amount of Rs 20,000 as first instalment,” a CBI spokesperson said in an official statement.

The CBI had laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting a partial bribe amount of Rs 20,000 from the contractor, the CBI official said adding that searches are being conducted at the residential premises of the accused in Rourkela.

