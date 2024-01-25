Coming soon: Melanistic tiger safari at Baripada

BHUBANESWAR: In a unique venture that seeks to redefine wildlife tourism and safari experiences, the Odisha government will set up a melanistic tiger safari - a first-of-its-kind in the world, at Baripada, close to the Similipal National Park, very soon.

Announcing the same at micro-blogging site X, CM Naveen Patnaik said it will be an exclusive Melanistic Tiger Safari near Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj. Tourists and visitors can now have a glimpse of the rare and majestic species found only in Odisha, he said.

Sources said a proposal in this regard submitted by state government to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has been accorded ‘in-principle’ approval by the technical committee of the apex body.