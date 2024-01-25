Dharmasala stone mining in Odisha under NGT scanner

The bench of B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Arun Kumar Verma (expert member) felt the matter requires consideration.

“Considering the allegations made, we deem it appropriate to constitute a committee to elicit the veracity of the allegations. The Committee shall inspect the site in question and submit its report within four weeks on affidavit with regard to the allegations made,” the bench directed.

The committee includes senior scientists from Odisha State Pollution Control Board and State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority, deputy director of mines (Jajpur) and Jajpur collector. The bench fixed March 6 for further consideration of the matter.

In the order, the NGT said it has been alleged illegal and uncontrolled blasting for stone mining has been causing damage to houses, roads, agricultural land and ground water and pollution.