Distressed Sundargarh horticulture farmers sell vegetables at throwaway prices

ROURKELA: Inclement weather for days at a stretch has caused substantial damage to standing horticulture crops in Nuagaon block and rest of Sundargarh district leaving farmers worried. With tomato, cabbage and cauliflower being the most affected, farmers are hurriedly harvesting and selling the produce at less prices to minimise losses.
Farmer Anil Lakra of Barkatola in Barilepta Gram Panchayat (GP) of Nuagaon said his tomato, cabbage and cauliflower crops over 3.5 acre are in the harvesting stage. “Due to prolonged cloudy weather accompanied by occasional rains, the tomato crops are rotting fast, while cabbage with exposure to rains is getting stiff and developing cracks. The cauliflowers and marigold flower crops on large plots too have discoloured,” he added.
Desperate to salvage whatever he can Lakra on Tuesday sold about 32 quintals to a trader for Rs 10 per kg. Lakra said during plucking above nine quintals damaged tomatoes had to be discarded, while the trader further rejected about 7.5 quintals.
Another farmer Subodh Barla of Baribeda in Sorda GP of Nuagaon said his tomato crops started dropping from plants. Barla said on Wednesday he harvested a portion of the tomato crops and managed to sell at the nearby Rourkela market at retail price, while there were no takers for his cauliflowers even at Rs 15 per kg.
Barla said, “Standing vegetable crops of other farmers including bottle-gourd, bitter-gourd, lady’s finger and brinjal are also developing early signs of damage forcing farmers to harvest earlier than scheduled.”
Sources said inclement weather with occasional rains have started from January 18 and continuing till now with the exception of January 22 when the skies were clear. Incidentally, from Sunday prices of most vegetables have started falling with cauliflower dropping to Rs 15-20 per kg from Rs 50-60, while prices of tomato and beans were also in the range of Rs 15-20 per kg. Substantial damage to tomato crops was also reported from Nuagaon and other blocks of Sundargarh about 45 days ago for similar reason.
Sundargarh deputy director of horticulture (DDH) Sukanta Naik said his office has received no report of damage to horticulture crops and advised farmers to go for timely spraying of pesticide to prevent pest attacks.
Inclement weather raise crop damage fear
Farmers of Koraput district are in dire straits as the intense cold wave condition accompanied by drizzles since Wednesday morning has reportedly left their paddy stocks damaged. As per information, farmers of Kundra, Jeypore, Boipariguda, Kotpad and Borigumma had piled their paddy in the threshing floors. Meanwhile, the sudden rough weather situation has left their stocks wet and damaged. Farmers fear with excess moisture content, it would be difficult for them to sell their produce at the mandis.
“The sudden inclement weather has turned our dry paddy stocks wet making it challenging for us to sell it at the mandis,” said Pramod Mishra of Boipariguda block. Notably, over 4 lakh quintal paddy is kept by farmers for sale at the mandis. Now, given the rough weather conditions, they fear their paddy grains might get discoloured further making it difficult for them to sell their stocks.