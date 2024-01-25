Distressed Sundargarh horticulture farmers sell vegetables at throwaway prices

ROURKELA: Inclement weather for days at a stretch has caused substantial damage to standing horticulture crops in Nuagaon block and rest of Sundargarh district leaving farmers worried. With tomato, cabbage and cauliflower being the most affected, farmers are hurriedly harvesting and selling the produce at less prices to minimise losses.

Farmer Anil Lakra of Barkatola in Barilepta Gram Panchayat (GP) of Nuagaon said his tomato, cabbage and cauliflower crops over 3.5 acre are in the harvesting stage. “Due to prolonged cloudy weather accompanied by occasional rains, the tomato crops are rotting fast, while cabbage with exposure to rains is getting stiff and developing cracks. The cauliflowers and marigold flower crops on large plots too have discoloured,” he added.

Desperate to salvage whatever he can Lakra on Tuesday sold about 32 quintals to a trader for Rs 10 per kg. Lakra said during plucking above nine quintals damaged tomatoes had to be discarded, while the trader further rejected about 7.5 quintals.