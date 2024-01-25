Junior teachers selection: Orissa High Court extends restriction till January 30

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday adjourned to January 30 further hearing on the dispute over the process Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) adopted for final selection of junior teachers in primary and upper primary schools across the state.

Accordingly, the single-judge bench of Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy extended the restriction imposed by the court on the final selection and appointment of junior teachers till that date.

The court was hearing the petition which Chintamani Bhuian and three others filed alleging OSEPA after conducting a CBT (computer-based test) examination published a draft merit list on January 15 without adhering to the guidelines issued by the School and Mass Education department for recruitment of junior teachers in the primary schools.