Man dies at de-addiction centre in Odisha, family alleges murder

BHADRAK: Inmate of a de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Dhamnagar died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

While the in-charge of the rehabilitation centre attributed the death to pneumonia, the family of the deceased alleged murder.

Police said the deceased Kedarnath Parida, 38, from Jajpur was admitted to Bastab Alcohol and Drug Treatment Centre located near Dhamnagar Bazar on January 4. As Kedar fell ill, officials of the centre informed his family about his illness.

“But when we reached Bhadrak district headquarters hospital, Kedar was dead. We found many injuries in his body. He was beaten to death,” alleged Sudarshan Parida, the deceased’s relative.