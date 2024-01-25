Odisha CM unveils Odia University campus at Satyabadi in Puri

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the newly-built campus of Odia University at Satyabadi in Puri district on Wednesday.

Addressing the event virtually, the CM said the university should take the lead in encouraging the creation of quality literature based on Odia culture, lifestyle and tradition. Referring to the inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama project, Naveen said the Odia race is passing through a glorious time. “Odia University campus was inaugurated today and the Samalei project will be dedicated on January 27. The first Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani will also start from February 3. This is a glorious time for the Odia race.”

Describing Satyabadi as the seat of Odia renaissance, the CM said Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das had made this his ‘karma bhoomi’. He also remembered Adi Kabi Sarala Das and paid tributes to other great sons of Odisha who fought for the protection of the language. Language is the identity of a race which is enriched with its increased use, he said.