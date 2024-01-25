Odisha CM unveils Odia University campus at Satyabadi in Puri

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the newly-built campus of Odia University at Satyabadi in Puri district on Wednesday.
Addressing the event virtually, the CM said the university should take the lead in encouraging the creation of quality literature based on Odia culture, lifestyle and tradition. Referring to the inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama project, Naveen said the Odia race is passing through a glorious time. “Odia University campus was inaugurated today and the Samalei project will be dedicated on January 27. The first Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani will also start from February 3. This is a glorious time for the Odia race.”
Describing Satyabadi as the seat of Odia renaissance, the CM said Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das had made this his ‘karma bhoomi’. He also remembered Adi Kabi Sarala Das and paid tributes to other great sons of Odisha who fought for the protection of the language. Language is the identity of a race which is enriched with its increased use, he said.
“Odisha is the first state in the country created on the basis of language. Odia language is ancient and has received classical status. Many great literary works have been created in the language and now steps should be initiated to spread it all over the world,” said Naveen.
The CM further said interest in Odia language should be created among the youths. Its use in social media should also be increased. There should be more research on the language to enrich it further.
Higher Education Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and 5T chairman VK Pandian were also present.
The CM had laid the foundation stone for the university on October 9, 2018. The university has been constructed over 9.6 acre of land. It offers three courses – Odia Language and Literature, Linguistics and Natural Language Processing and Regional, Tribal Language and Heritage Studies.
286 transformed schools dedicated
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated 286 transformed schools in six districts of the state in the fourth phase on Wednesday. The schools included 80 in Khurda, 75 in Nayagarh, 54 in Nabarangpur and 53 in Puri districts. In the first three phases, 6,883 schools have been transformed. At least 1,794 schools will be transformed in the fourth phase. Addressing students and teachers virtually, the CM said transformation of schools will usher in new age of development in the state.