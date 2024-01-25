Odisha: Retired govt officer gets two years jail term, Rs 10,000 fine

BARGARH : The Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur on Wednesday sentenced a retired ex-secretary of service cooperative societies, Keshaipali to two years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 for accepting a bribe from a complainant for the release of a cheque towards sanction of cash loan.
The convict, Ananda Chandra Sahu, ex-secretary of service cooperative societies, Keshaipali under Bhatli branch in Bargarh was earlier chargesheeted by Odisha Vigilance under sections 13(2) and 13(1)(d) of the PC Act, 1988.
In default of payment of the fine, Sahu will have to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for an additional six months.
The court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of one year and pay fine of Rs 5,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for an additional three months for the offence under section 7 of the PC Act, 1988.
Both the sentences are to run concurrently. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Sahu following his conviction.