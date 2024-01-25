Odisha: Sanjeeb Panda new police commissioner of Twin city
BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Wednesday appointed Sanjeeb Panda as the new police commissioner of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
A 1994 batch officer, Panda served as director of intelligence and was in additional charge of CMD Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited (OPHWC). He will swap positions with incumbent Twin City police commissioner SK Priyadarsi who belongs to the 1995 batch.
The government which effected a reshuffle of 13 IPS officers ahead of the general elections, handed additional charge of OPHWC CMD to special secretary of Home department Santosh Bala. Similarly, eastern range IG Himansu Kumar Lal was posted as IG northern range. Deepak Kumar, a 2004 batch officer and IG northern range, has been appointed as IG north-central range and given additional charge of principal Police Training College in Angul.
Southern range IG Satyabrata Bhoi was transferred and posted as eastern range IG, while JN Pankaj, a 2005 batch officer and IG Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch, has been posted as southern range IG. He will remain in additional charge of IG EOW and STF.
Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh, now a DIG-ranked officer, was posted as Cuttack DCP while Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra was posted as Puri SP. Jugal Kishor Kumar Banoth was posted as Kendrapara SP. Similarly, Sandeep Sampat, a 2012 batch officer and Kendrapara SP, was appointed as Dhenkanal SP.
Rayagada SP Vivekananda Sharma was posted as AIG in State Police Headquarters in Cuttack. BC Harisha was posted as Rayagada SP while Yashpratap Srimal has been appointed as Sonepur SP.
In the OPS level, Dhenkanal SP Gyana Ranjan Mohapatra was appointed as Special Branch SP in Bhubaneswar. Sonepur SP Amaresh Kumar Panda has been posted as AIG in State Police Headquarters. Deogarh SP PK Mishra was appointed as superintendent of Railway Police in Rourkela. Special Branch SP Rama Prasad Sahoo replaced Mishra as new Deogarh SP.
New roles
SK Priyadarsi: Director, Intelligence
Himansu Lal: IG, northern range
Pinak Mishra: SP, Puri
K Vishal Singh: DCP, Cuttack
