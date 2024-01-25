Odisha: Sanjeeb Panda new police commissioner of Twin city

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Wednesday appointed Sanjeeb Panda as the new police commissioner of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

A 1994 batch officer, Panda served as director of intelligence and was in additional charge of CMD Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited (OPHWC). He will swap positions with incumbent Twin City police commissioner SK Priyadarsi who belongs to the 1995 batch.

The government which effected a reshuffle of 13 IPS officers ahead of the general elections, handed additional charge of OPHWC CMD to special secretary of Home department Santosh Bala. Similarly, eastern range IG Himansu Kumar Lal was posted as IG northern range. Deepak Kumar, a 2004 batch officer and IG northern range, has been appointed as IG north-central range and given additional charge of principal Police Training College in Angul.