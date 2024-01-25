Odisha’s CO2e emission will record 5-fold rise by 2050: NCAER study

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s per capita CO2e emission - carbon dioxide equivalent of having the same global warming potential as any other greenhouse gas - will record a five-fold rise in next two and half decades and the state will remain on a path of high emission in the ‘business-as-usual’ scenario unless corrective policy interventions are undertaken, a fresh study report released by Delhi-based National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) said.

In per capita terms, net emission from Odisha at 6.15 tonne CO2e per capita is higher than that of the national average of 2.24 tCO2e. And in the business-as-usual (BAU) scenario, the per capita emission will rise to 6.69 tCO2e in 2030 and by 2050 it will reach 31.41 tCO2e, the study indicated.

The study titled ‘Challenges and policy implications of a low carbon pathway for Odisha - an integrated assessment modelling approach’ carried out by NCAER with support from researchers from NISER and the Celestial Earth stated though Odisha accounts for 3.47 per cent of India’s population, net GHG emission from Odisha stood at 9.3 pc of the country in 2018.