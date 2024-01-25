Six killed, nine critical as truck falls into gorge on NH-49 in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA: Six members of a local opera group were killed and nine others sustained serious injuries after a truck carrying them reportedly fell into a deep gorge on National Highway-49 at Dwarsuni Ghat under Bangriposi police limits of Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

On receiving information, police and fire service personnel from Bangriposi, Bisoi and Baripada immediately rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

Sources said two persons trapped beneath the sound systems the troupe was carrying, were rescued and sent to hospital.

The fire personnel used gas cutters to retrieve the bodies and rescued the injured persons. A JCB machine was also engaged to carry out the rescue operation.