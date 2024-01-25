Six killed, nine critical as truck falls into gorge on NH-49 in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA: Six members of a local opera group were killed and nine others sustained serious injuries after a truck carrying them reportedly fell into a deep gorge on National Highway-49 at Dwarsuni Ghat under Bangriposi police limits of Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.
On receiving information, police and fire service personnel from Bangriposi, Bisoi and Baripada immediately rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation.
Sources said two persons trapped beneath the sound systems the troupe was carrying, were rescued and sent to hospital.
The fire personnel used gas cutters to retrieve the bodies and rescued the injured persons. A JCB machine was also engaged to carry out the rescue operation.
Mayurbhanj SP S Susree confirmed the death toll and said the injured persons have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Baripada.
The accident took place at about 11 am when the truck ferrying the members of Dhauli Gananatya was returning from Rairangpur to Baripada after a show. As per the police, the truck fell into a 20-foot-deep gorge.
“Rescue operation is over and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact reason behind the accident. The truck driver is absconding,” said IIC Bangriposi police station, Rozalin Behera.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the mishap and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for kin of each deceased.
The 17 km stretch of Dwarsuni ghat on NH-49 has become a death trap due to its poor condition and narrowness. Despite public demand for widening, and improved safety measures, the NHAI has only undertaken minor repairs, leaving the road prone to accidents.
However recently Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Minister Bishweswar Tudu had announced that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to repair and expand the NH-49 passing through Mayurbhanj district and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of the project.