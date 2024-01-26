Central GST superintendent in CBI net for bribery

ROURKELA: CBI officials on Thursday caught a central GST superintendent red-handed while he was allegedly accepting Rs 20,000 bribe from a contractor in his office in Civil Township here.

The accused, central GST superintendent of Kaluna range Amarkant Kumar, was reportedly receiving illegal gratification from the contractor to change an erroneously fixed GST liability of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh.

In a statement, the CBI said a case was registered against the errant officer after he demanded Rs 50,000 from the contractor. After negotiation, the accused agreed to take part payment of Rs 20,000 as the first installment of the bribe. Accordingly, officials of the anti-corruption agency laid a trap and nabbed Kumar while he was accepting the illegal gratification at his office chamber located inside the building of Rourkela Commissionerate of GST & Central Excise in Civil Township here.

While the accused officer was arrested, CBI officials also raided his residential premises at Civil Township. Kumar would be produced in the CBI court, Bhubaneswar on Friday.