Devotees witness Suna Besha on Pousha Purnima

PURI: Lakhs of devotees witnessed the Suna Besha of the Trinity on the occasion of Pousha Purnima on Thursday.

The doors of Srimandir opened early in the morning and servitors performed Mangal Arati, Mailum, Tadaplagi, Abakash followed by Rosohoma and Surya Puja. Then Gopal bhog was offered to the deities.

The Trinity was accorded a special ‘Abhisek’ (auspicious bath) in aromatic water from 108 pitchers on the Ratnasimhasan by Simhari servitors. Thereafter, gold ornaments were drawn from the temple treasury and handed over to the servitors. Three sets of dressers decked up the deities in the golden attire including their insignias and weapons.

On the day, Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati performed ‘Samudra Arati’ near Swargadwar. Hundreds of sadhus from various religious institutions and mutts participated. Speaking on the occasion, the seer praised the Srimandir Parikrama project and said the natural environment should be preserved while carrying out development works.

Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb and Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu also spoke.