Odisha: Two get President’s medal for distinguished service

BHUBANESWAR: Special secretary to Home department and 1995 batch IPS officer Santosh Bala and constable Sanjukta Pattnaik were awarded the prestigious President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, on the eve of Republic Day.

Odisha cadre IPS officer of 1997 batch Rekha Lohani, who is currently on central deputation and posted as director in Bureau of Police Research and Development, was also awarded President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

Around 15 officers and personnel of Odisha Police were awarded Medal for Gallantry and 11 conferred Medal for Meritorious Service. Among those awarded Medal for Meritorious Service included eastern range IG Satyabrata Bhoi.

While a civil defence volunteer of Home Guard and Civil Defence Service was awarded President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, a home guard volunteer received Medal for Meritorious Service.

Similarly, two personnel of Odisha Fire Service were awarded Medal for Meritorious Service. A chief warder posted in Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services was also awarded Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day.