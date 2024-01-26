OJEE form fill-up begins, exam from May 6

BHUBANESWAR: THE Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2024, for admission to various technical and professional courses in colleges and institutions across the state, will be conducted from May 6 to 10. This was announced by the OJEE committee on Thursday.

The form fill-up window for the exams was opened on the day. The OJEE committee in its notification stated that the filling up of online application on OJEE portal will continue till March 15. After that, the correction and fee payment process will be wrapped up by March 17, while hall ticket for the exam will be made available for download from April 30.

The committee clarified that candidates from outside states are not eligible for admission in government colleges, though they are eligible for admission in private colleges as per the state government’s rule.

OJEE officials said the exam, which will be a computer-based test (CBT), will be conducted for admission to BPharm, MCA, MSc (Computer Science), MBA, Integrated MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech part-time, MArch, MPlan, MPharm as well as lateral entry to BTech and BPharm courses in both government and private universities and colleges across the state.

This year, the exam will be conducted in 33 different centres of which three will be outside Odisha, officials said. Meanwhile, OJEE committee officials said like previous years, a special OJEE exam will also be conducted for admission of students to the BTech seats in technical colleges and institutions that will fall vacant after counselling is completed on the basis of JEE main rank. The exam is likely to take place in June.