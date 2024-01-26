Two mowed down by train, locals hold bodies for 12 hours in Odisha's Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: A train ran over two persons, presumed to be engaged in the construction of a railway track, near Devdalguda village between Singapur and Rayagada railway stations in Rayagada district late on Wednesday, triggering tension that could be diffused by the administration after 12 long hours.

The mishap took place at around 11 pm. The deceased were identified as Amisirao Pulaka (43) and Shivanna Kadraka (50), both residents of Devdalguda under Chandili police limits.

While the two victims were said to be engaged in the construction of a third railway line and run over by a speed-maker engine’s test run, the railway authorities refuted the claims. An official spokesperson said the deceased were not engaged in the construction of the track and the train that ran over them was Bokaro Express, not a speed-maker engine.

Sources said the two deceased were hit by a train near pole no 335 at Devdalguda. Locals claimed the two were resting on the track when a speed-maker trial engine hit them, killing them on the spot. Incidentally, a high-level railway team had visited the third line on Wednesday and hours after their departure, the mishap took place.

As the news spread, villagers congregated at the spot demanding compensation of `1 crore to the next of kin of each deceased. They did not allow police to take custody of the bodies for postmortem. After the district administration paid ex gratia of `50,000 and the railway contractor assured more compensation, the government railway police as well as Chandili police managed to pacify the locals who then released the bodies which were sent to Rayagada for postmortem around noon hours.

Meanwhile, Vizag division office sources said the deceased were not engaged in the construction of the railway line. The deceased were reportedly sitting on the railway track after attending a feast at a nearby village and were hit by the train, they claimed and added that compensation as per existing norms of the railways will be paid to the families of the two deceased.