Vedanta Aluminium opens 130 ‘Nand Ghars’ in Jharsuguda

JHARSUGUDA: Leading aluminium producer Vedanta Aluminium dedicated 130 ‘Nand Ghars’, a network of modernised anganwadis, in a ceremony at Jharsuguda here on Thursday.

The ‘Nand Ghars’ are equipped with smart television sets for immersive and standardised education, water purifiers, clean toilets and solar panels to ensure 24X7 electricity.

Designed in accordance with Building As Learning Aid (BALA) approach, the walls of the school building feature engaging and interactive learning resources. Supported by Vedanta, these ‘Nand Ghars’ will function as hubs of women and child development and will transform the lives of over 7,000 children in 127 villages. Inaugurating the facilities, Jharsuguda MLA Dipali Das said modernisation of the the anganwadis by Vedanta and the Anil Agarwal Foundation will ensure holistic development of children and their mothers.

Vedanta Aluminium COO Sunil Gupta said, “Through substantial investments in modern infrastructure and holistic trainings, we are opening new avenues for rural women and ensuring that India’s children have a strong start in life.”