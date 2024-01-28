Freedom fighter Nilamani Samal passes away

CUTTACK : Centenarian freedom fighter Nilamani Samal passed away while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical college and hospital on Saturday. He was 101.

Born on February 23, 1923, Samal had joined Quit India Movement in 1942. He was imprisoned for three years by the British during the freedom struggle.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief and said, “Samal’s sacrifice for the freedom movement will be remembered. His service to mankind and patriotism will continue to inspire the youth of the country.” The chief minister announced that his last rites will be held with full state honours.