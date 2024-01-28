Gajapati set for fierce poll battle as BJD looks to reclaim ground

BERHMAPUR : GAJAPATI district, represented primarily by Paralakhemundi and Mohana Assembly segments, is set to witness a fiercely contested electoral battle in 2024 polls as the ruling BJD is strategically focusing on reclaiming these two seats which it lost in the previous general election.

While the party’s Lok Sabha candidates secured more votes in both the segments, the failure of their MLA candidates pointed to a nuanced voter preference for candidates from other parties.

Paralakhemundi comprises Paralakhemundi municipality, Kasinagar and Guma where Kampa and Telugu communities have a significant influence in the voting dynamics. Dominated by the Congress in the past, the segment was clinched by the BJP in 2019. Though retired bureaucrat and Congress leader Bijay Patnaik, who is eyeing the seat, is making efforts to unite party activists, the segment is witnessing an exodus of members from the grand old party to the BJD. Even then the BJD remains unsure of its chances, say insiders.

On the other hand, Mohana, comprising R Udayagiri, Nuagada, and Rayagada blocks, has showed a recent trend of choosing between BJD and Congress alternately. Prior to that, late Surjya Narayana Patro had won from the segment four times in a row between 1990 and 2004, two times each as JD and BJD candidate. However, Patro switched to Digapahandi in Ganjam in 2009 and continued till 2019. The same year, there was a triangular fight among Congress, BJD and BJP but the Congress won by a close margin.