Kharge to address Odisha Bachao rally

BHUBANESWAR : All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Odisha on January 29 to attend the ‘Odisha Bachao Samabesh’ organised by the party to protest the misrule of BJD government.

Announcing Kharge’s maiden visit to the state at a media conference here on Saturday, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattanayak said the AICC chief will hold separate discussions with senior party leaders and leaders of INDIA Bloc on the forthcoming elections.

Pattanayak further said Kharge will also discuss the routes of the Odisha leg of Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi which is likely to enter the state on February 14 and review the preparation by the party’s state unit.

Launching a scathing attack on state government for keeping Odisha underdeveloped, the PCC chief said 52 per cent of the population of the state is still poor and there are more than 10 lakh registered unemployed youth even as over two lakh posts are lying vacant in the government. He said the BJD government thought of developing the corridor projects of Shri Jagannath and Maa Samaleswari temples just before the election as it is scared to face the people.