Odisha: Biker hit by BJP MP Jual Oram’s car succumbs

DHENKANAL : A 51-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a car in which BJP MP Jual Oram was travelling, at Rekula chowk on Kamakhyanagar-Dhenkanal road on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Sarbeswar Choudhury, a staff of Kamakhyanagar RMC office.

Kamakhyanagar SDPO Prabhat Tripathy said Sarbeswar was returning to his village at Kamagara village under Kamakhyanagar police station on his motorcycle when he was hit head-on by Oram’s car. The MP was on his way from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela.

“Sarbeswar fell from his bike and sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to the Kamakhyanagar hospital by the MP where he succumbed to his injuries. The car has been seized, the driver arrested and later released on bail, “ Tripathy added. Speaking to mediapersons, Oram expressed grief and said since he was sitting in the back seat, he could not see when the biker came in front of his car. He further stated that he accompanied the injured to hospital and expressed sorrow over his death.

The Works minister and local MLA Prafulla Mallik expressed grief and assured to provide assistance to the victim’s family.