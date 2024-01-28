Odisha: Husband of woman patient found dead at private nursing home

JAGATSINGHPUR : THE husband of a new mother was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a private nursing home here on Saturday, hours after she was admitted to the facility for delivery.

The deceased 32-year-old Arkahit Behera of Baragudipada within Balikuda police limits had taken his wife Kasturi Behera (26) to Cure Well Nursing Home after she complained of labour pain on Friday at 7.30 pm. Later at 8 pm, she delivered a baby boy. Later in the night, Arkahit was denied permission to stay with his wife in her room and asked to stay on the ground floor. However on Saturday morning, he was found dead by his brother Abadhut. Abadhut alleged there were signs of swelling on Arkahit’s head and `20,000 was found from his pocket. Meanwhile, his mobile phone was missing which raised suspicion around his death.

When Arkahit’s family members questioned the staff about the matter, the nursing home’s owner Anjan Das allegedly hurled abuses against them and got them removed from the hospital. He also threatened of harming the newborn baby and Arkahit’s wife if they revealed the matter to anyone, alleged Abadhut.

He immediately filed a complaint with Jagatsinghpur police alleging that his brother was killed by the hospital authorities over delay in payment of dues. The body was, meanwhile, taken to the Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital (DHH).