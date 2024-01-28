Odisha: Juvenile held for raping minor girl

JAJPUR : JENAPUR police apprehended a 17-year-old boy on Friday on charges of raping a minor girl in Talajanga area of Jajpur a few days back.

As per sources, the incident took place on January 20 when the girl’s parents, who are labourers, had gone for work.

As per the girl’s parents, after returning home, they found her lying in an unconscious state. They took her to a local hospital from where she was further shifted to Jajpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) for better treatment.

On her return from hospital, the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother. On January 22, her parents met the accused and confronted him about the matter. He, however, threatened them of dire consequences if they revealed the incident to anyone.

Later, the girl’s parents filed a complaint with Jenapur police and the juvenile was arrested.

Jenapur IIC Suvendu Kumar Sahoo said the juvenile was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The boy was further sent to a correction home in Rourkela, he added.