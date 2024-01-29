Bhubaneswar Diary: Vaishnaw’s Bhaichara in Cuttack

Vaishnaw’s Bhaichara in Cuttack

Frequent visit by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to Odisha and his shuttling between two parliamentary constituencies of Balasore and Cuttack has raised the curiosity bar about his choice of seat for contesting in the upcoming poll.

Though the union minister has maintained he will act as per the party’s instructions, speculations are rife that Vaishnaw has zeroed in on Cuttack where the BJP has no suitable candidate for the Lok Sabha seat. In his last visit to Balasore, he had put to rest all speculations of him contesting from the seat as Pratap Sarangi is the sitting MP.

Going by political engagements and interaction with party workers during his visits to Cuttack parliamentary constituency, rumour mills were abuzz the Railway minister is the party’s choice for the prestigious Lok Sabha seat. Sources in the BJP said former DGP Prakash Mishra who was nominated from Cuttack is no more interested in electoral politics. Besides, Mishra is no more visible in any political activities of the party after his defeat at the hands of the BJD

- Bijoy Pradhan