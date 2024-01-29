Big political change in Odisha soon, says Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said Odisha is heading towards a major political change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Participating in ‘Booth Chala Abhijan’ launched by BJP in the city and Pipili Assembly constituency of Puri district, Pradhan said the ‘Modi guarantee’ will do the magic in the upcoming elections.

He said the Prime Minister has emerged as the most popular leader with unprecedented sense of trust reposed by people on him. While the country has become ‘Ramrajya’ after the consecration of Ram temple at Ayodhya, it is now heading towards ‘Surajya’ (good governance). The people have immense faith on Modi’s guarantee of a developed India.

The union minister participated in party’s wall writing programme at booth no 59 of Housing Board Colony where he drew the Lotus symbol of BJP on a wall. He discussed organisational and political activities with party workers.

Launching a door-to-door campaign, Pradhan distributed BJP stickers with Modi’s message and leaflets on the welfare schemes of the Central government. He also attended a meeting of booth workers and gave them tips on pre-election preparations.

During his booth visit in Pipili Assembly constituency, Pradhan was accompanied by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra. Responding to media queries, Pradhan said the Prime Minister will visit Sambalpur on February 3 and later he will return to coastal Odisha.