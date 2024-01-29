Chill to subside in Odisha from today

BHUBANESWAR: The prevailing chilly weather condition in Odisha is expected to abate Monday onwards as night temperature is set to gradually rise under the influence of an approaching western disturbance.

Night temperature will gradually rise by 2 degree to 3 degree Celsius at many places in Odisha, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. Angul experienced cold wave condition on Sunday morning as it shivered at 9 degree Celsius, which was below normal by 5.9 degree C.

Bhubaneswar recorded 15.1 degree C and Cuttack 14.5 degree C on Sunday morning. The night temperature in capital city and neighbouring Cuttack was below normal by 0.9 degree C and 0.3 degree C respectively during the period.

“Due to the approaching western disturbance, the night temperature will likely become more than normal in many parts of the state. Some parts will also receive rainfall for four days starting from January 31 due to the western disturbance,” said Umasankar Das, scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.