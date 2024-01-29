Cuttack police found no evidence in 195 cases in 2023

CUTTACK: Final report true (FRT) with insufficient evidence or no clue were submitted in 195 cases at different police stations of Cuttack Urban Police District during 2023. In simple terms, the FRT means a crime was committed but police could not ascertain the accused’s involvement. While it eases caseload, victims of the crimes are deprived of justice.

As per reports, at least 7,308 cases were registered across 24 police stations of Cuttack UPD in 2023 of which police submitted FRTs in 195 cases. Due to either insufficient evidence or no clue received during investigation, police submitted the FRTs stating the incidents occurred in due mode and manner but the accused are not liable for committing such offences.

The 195 cases in which police submitted FRTs include 66 theft, 23 burglaries, six snatching, 22 cheating, 25 accident and 53 other cases. The cases were registered basing on FIRs filed by complainants. During investigation, it was ascertained that the incidents did occur but officers probing them could not ascertain the involvement of accused raising posers over the efficacy of Commissionerate Police.

This despite the fact police investigations has improved with help of technology. Facilities like mobile call tracking, call detail records, lawful interception (LI), mobile tower dump analysis, finger printing, sniffer dog, CCTV footage, assistance of locals, etc are now available through which police can crack even the most complex of cases.

However, the FRTs may point at investigating officers not utilising technology, it also helps lower case load. Even as cases are reviewed at the monthly crime meeting, senior officers are apparently not emphasising on cracking the cases.

“Even as FRTs have been submitted in 195 cases with closure of investigation, if any evidence or clue is available in a case, police can reopen a case and conduct further probe as per law” said a senior police officer.