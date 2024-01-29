Flyover, ticket counter to come up at Odisha's Kandarpur

CUTTACK: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a flyover will be constructed over the busy railway level crossing at Kandarpur to ease traffic congestion. Addressing a public meeting at Jashapada in Cuttack Sadar Assembly segment on Sunday, Vaishnaw said a railway ticket reservation counter too will be set up at Kandarpur for convenience of people.

“People have been facing difficulties at the busy Kandarpur level crossing while commuting on Cuttack-Nuagan NH-55 due to lack of a flyover. Considering the demands of locals, railways approved the proposal and sanctioned a flyover and a railway ticket reservation counter at Kandarpur,” he said.

Vaishnaw also laid the foundation of a concrete road from Rajahansa to Paramhansa to facilitate communication. Urging people to address him as ‘Ashwini Bhai’ instead of sir or union minister, he said, “I had the opportunity to serve people of Cuttack as the collector. Now, I have received yet another opportunity to serve the people of Cuttack”.