Odisha constable arrested for conspiracy to loot Rs 30 lakh

BERHAMPUR: A constable of Gajapati police was arrested on Saturday for his alleged involvement in a case of conspiracy to loot Rs 30 lakh in Paralakhemundi area. The accused, Tanuj Kumar Sabat, is also the president of Gajapati district constable association. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Paralakhemundi Madhabananda Nayak said one Rabindranath of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh had lodged a complaint with Town police alleging an attempt to loot Rs 30 lakh from him on January 25.

Rabindranath said one Rajesh of Salur in AP had informed him about a man in Paralakhemundi who was offering Rs 60 lakh of Rs 2,000 denomination notes in exchange of Rs 30 lakh of Rs 500 notes. When Rabindranath contacted the person, he was told to come with Rs 30 lakh to a forest near Kerandi village in Gajapati along with Rajesh.

As per the deal, Rabindranath and Rajesh went to Kerandi in a car on January 25 evening. From there, they walked to the forest where Rajesh tried to snatch the money bag from Rabindranath. However, some youths who were playing nearby, came to the rescue and nabbed Rajesh.

On being informed, a team of Paralakhemundi Town police reached the spot and arrested Rajesh. They also recovered the money bag from his possession. The SDPO said during investigation, police came to know that constable Tanuj was involved in the crime. Tanuj accompanied the police team to the spot. He also took the mobile phone of Rajesh and gave it to another person. Police recovered the mobile phone and following inquiry, Tanuj was placed under suspension. The constable was arrested and produced in court on Sunday.