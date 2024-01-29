Odisha decision on teachers’ demands after inter-ministerial scrutiny

BHUBANESWAR: With the Primary School Teachers’ Association set to launch an agitation from Monday and the All Utkal Primary Teachers’ Federation (AUPTF) urging the state government to consider its grievances by January end, the School and Mass Education department has assured appropriate measures once the demands are scrutinised by the inter-ministerial committee.

Officials of the department said School and Mass Education department authorities have met representatives of different associations under AUPTF and have assured to consider implementation of their grievances, once the inter-ministerial committee finalises them after scrutiny.

The primary teachers are demanding abolition of contractual posting, regularisation of those posted on contractual basis, Rs 4,200 grade pay and introduction of old pension scheme among others.

The Primary School Teachers’ Association, that has reportedly separated from the federation, has also raised the issues and threatened to re-launch its agitation from January 29.