Odisha government opens portal for issuing NOC to technical institutions

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has come up with an NOC Management portal to dispose of applications of various technical and professional institutions pertaining to NOC and affiliation in a time-bound manner.

As per officials of Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department, the portal has been created with the help of Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) for all polytechnics, engineering colleges and professional institutions and has been integrated with SAMS portal to dispose of the NOCs being received by the department smoothly. The applications will be received in the portal within a particular period, the window for which will be opened time to time as per need.

In a bid to avoid vague applicants, `5,000 will be collected for each type of NOC through iFMS integration. However, in the 2024-25 academic session, no fee will be charged. While initially, steps have been taken to receive applications related to NOC, the affiliation process will also be included in the portal in due course of time.

Officials said the date for receiving NOC application through the portal was till January 28.

The NOCs will be disposed of by the respective affiliation boards and departments by January 31. The portal has been created as a part of the 5T model of governance.