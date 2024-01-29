Odisha government plans better service delivery for the elderly

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha projected to witness a gradual demographic change and add 5.5 per cent more elderly citizens to its population pyramid in the next 12 years, the state government is mulling a comprehensive plan for their welfare and set up more old-age homes to support the vulnerable population.

The ‘Abadana’ scheme of the state government, meant for protection and welfare of senior citizens having 13 different components such as old age home, day service centre, geriatric disability centre, health on wheel, senior citizen’s service, helpline and counselling services, surgery and assistive devices, state awards, strengthening of SHGs, training of caregivers, sensitisation and awareness, research and documentation and policy goals implementation will be reviewed to ensure their proper implementation.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Dasabilties (SSEPD) department in its stakeholders meeting with different line departments as well as United Nations Population Fund (UNPF), Bhubaneswar and Help Age India during its recent stakeholders meeting. The meeting stressed opening of more old-age homes under private initiatives and steps in this regard will be taken soon, sources said.

The department will also collect information on private old age homes, geriatric centres and physiotherapy centres functioning in the state at present and the information along with their locations and other details will be uploaded in the department’s website for public awareness. Besides, the department will approach the Home department as well as the director general of police requesting them to set up dedicated help desks for senior citizens in each police station and take measures to address their grievances on priority.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, that has been implementing the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), had requested Odisha last year to come up with more old-age homes and ensure one senior citizen home in each urban local body (ULB) and district headquarters across the state.