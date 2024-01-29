Odisha's Tarini temple next in line to get facelift

BHUBANESWAR/KEONJHAR: 5T chairman VK Pandian on Sunday announced that Maa Tarini Peetha in Keonjhar district will be renovated on the lines of Srimandir at Puri and Samaleswari temple at Sambalpur.

Addressing a public meeting at Silsuan in Keonjhar, the 5T chairman said renovation of the Peetha will ensure that devotees do not face any problem while having darshan at the shrine for next 100 years. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the beautification project.

Pandian called upon people to recognise only the chief minister and BJD’s conch symbol. Stating that conch is the soul of people of Odisha and ‘Biju paribar’, he urged the gathering to bless the chief minister and the party symbol. “Unlike others, the chief minister does not give long speeches. Other political leaders are not seen after their lengthy speeches. No problem is solved by such speeches,” he said.

The 5T chairman said the chief minister has instructed him to ensure that grievances of people are redressed on a priority basis. Issues regarding temples, mosques, churches and community centres will be solved within a week. “This is a government of the people. The government will do whatever people want.”

Pandian further said the government has started development projects worth Rs 13,310 crore in Keonjhar. The chief minister has sanctioned Rs 460 crore for the district in the last seven months. The 5T chairman said he had received 710 grievance petitions during his visit to Keonjhar in June last year of which 650 have been resolved.

On the day, Pandian participated in Nua-O programme held at DD University ground and interacted with students of all the colleges of Keonjhar.