PCCF Nanda asks poachers to lay down weapons

BARIPADA: Principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden Susanta Nanda on Sunday urged poachers to surrender illegal arms before the forest officials of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) and Mayurbhanj police.

Speaking to mediapersons during ‘Ama Similipal Ama Garba’ programme held at Manchabandh under Baripada territorial division, Nanda said the Forest department has engaged a good number of retired Army personnel in Similipal Tiger Protection Force (STPF) and is prepared to take on the armed poachers. Six such units are in operation, aided by ex-servicemen and 15 protection assistants. He cautioned poachers will face strong action unless they surrender arms.

The PCCF further said the state government has initiated steps to fill up the vacancies in Forest department. At least 15 places inside STR have no cellular network. Steps are being taken to provide mobile phone connectivity in these area which will help forest staff to transmit and communicate information about fires and poaching activities.

“The department has prioritised the safety of forest staff. Capacity building of forest personnel and robust intelligence gathering system are helping the department to combat poaching,” Nanda said.

Regarding the proposed melanistic tiger safari in Mayurbhanj, he said it will be established on a 200-hectare area adjoining NH-18 of Baripada town for which the Forest department has already earmarked the land. The site will be around 15 km away from STR.

The project will not affect people residing in Similipal. Rather, it will boost the livelihood of local communities. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the safari by October.

On the day, the PCCF reviewed the ongoing development projects of STR and inspected more than 450 illegal firearms seized from poachers in the last three years. He felicitated security personnel engaged in protection of the tiger reserve. The PCCF flagged off two forest fire awareness Raths which will move in Baripada and Karanjia divisions.

Regional chief conservator of forest and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni, deputy directors of STR Samrat Gowda and Sai Kiran, Baripada DFO Santosh Joshi, Karanjia DFO Srikant Naik and Anandapur DFO Abhay Dalei were present.