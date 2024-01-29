Residents of Odisha's Koraput seek eviction of vendors from roads

JEYPORE: Residents of Koraput town on Sunday urged the district administration to evict makeshift shops for the decongestion of major roads.

The request came after a bus carrying senior citizens on pilgrimage rammed into roadside shops in the busy Chandanpokhari area on Saturday night. One passerby suffered critical injuries in the mishap.

Social activist Ranjan Dash said the administration should remove the makeshift shops which are encroaching many roads in the town.

A large number of petty traders have opened shops along the major roads creating traffic congestion during busy hours. “If the administration fails to take steps in this regard, we will be forced to stage agitation,” said a resident.