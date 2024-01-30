Bhubaneswar Development Authority launches eviction on 68-acre land in city

BHUBANESWAR: A month after filing FIR with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Monday launched an eviction drive to remove encroachment from 68 acre land in Shampur mouza of the city.

An enforcement team of the agency demolished construction on 23 plots and also razed a boundary wall. “The structures had been constructed unauthorisedly. Initially the eviction has been launched for 58 acre land,” said an official from the BDA. However, with a section of people strongly protesting the move, the agency had to stop the eviction midway and return.

Steps are being taken to reclaim entire encroached area of 68 acre that the General Administration department had transferred to BDA in the mouza. In December, the agency had filed an FIR with the EOW alleging encroachment and illegal sale of portions of the 68 acre land by land sharks.

It had sought action against a dozen individuals including criminal cases against three persons for illegal sale and possession of the government land in the mouza. BDA came to know of the alleged encroachments after occupants started erecting a boundary and laid foundation for constructing houses on the land. BDA authorities have also sought support from those who have been duped by the brokers who sold the land illegally and assured to initiate action against such offenders.