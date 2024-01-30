CCTVs across Baripada to keep watch on crime, traffic

BARIPADA: Baripada administration has decided to install CCTV cameras at various locations in the municipality limits to curb increased incidents of crime and traffic violation. This was informed by Mayurbhanj SP S Sushree here on Monday.

She said TPNODL, Baripada division has been issued a letter to provide permanent power supply to all CCTV points. DSP Deepak Kumar Gochhayat has been given the charge of monitoring installation of the CCTV cameras at the locations, she added.

Gochhayat said this is a joint initiative by the district administration, Baripada municipality and Mayurbhanj police. “Mayurbhanj police has been given the charge of the control room and entire functionality of the CCTV cameras along with power supply,” he informed.

The district administration has spent around `27 lakh for the purpose. “The CCTV cameras will be installed at Fire Station Chhak, Murgabadi Golei, Daragadahi Golei, Satya Sai Chhak, Takatpur Chhak, Balasore Golei, Steel Golei near Baripada bus terminal, Roxy Golei, Banthia Jagannath temple and Main Traffic Square,” the DSP added.

Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bharadwaj had recently informed the district mineral foundation (DMF) would provide funds for procurement of the CCTV cameras and other related equipment.