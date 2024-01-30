Damaged stairs on Mahanadi bank pose grave risk to people

CUTTACK : The damaged concrete stairs on the bank of Mahanadi river in the city poses a risk to people especially those who click selfies at the spot.

As per reports, in a bid to give Gadagadia Ghat a makeover like Haridwar, the administration had initiated steps for constructing concrete stairs on around 150 metre area adjacent to the river at lower Baliyatra ground to help Bol Bom devotees lift water and help people in bathing, floating boats on Kartik Purnima and performing obsequies of the deceased.

The Mahanadi Barrage Division had constructed the stairs for over `13 lakh in June, 2022. But, as there was no concrete support for the stairs stretching from the sand bed to the river stream, a portion measuring around 50 feet was washed away in the current after flood water was released from Hirakud dam in the last rainy season exposing the sub- standard quality of work.

Even as sandbags were put up to prevent further damage, the concrete stairs continue to erode. The Mahanadi Barrage division had declared the stairs unsafe by erecting a barricade with bamboo and hanging a banner cautioning people not to use it. While the bamboo barricades have been damaged, youngsters can be seen thronging the spot to click selfies.

CMC mayor Subhas Singh said he had intimated the authorities concerned of Water Resources department for repair and reconstruction of the damaged stairs.