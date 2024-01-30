Ensuring free, fair elections utmost priority, says Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda

BHUBANESWAR: Newly-appointed Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner Sanjeeb Panda on Monday said his priority at present is to ensure smooth, free and fair conduct of elections.

Panda, after taking charge from his predecessor SK Priyadarsi here said, “There are many challenges ahead of us but the immediate one is to prepare for the upcoming general elections.” The commissioner said he expects the cooperation of citizens of twin city as it will further improve services provided by Commissionerate Police. Panda said one of police’s objectives is to provide services to common people as per the state government’s 5T and Mo Sarkar initiatives. “Cyber crimes which have witnessed a rise in recent years, curbing sale of drugs, to ensure safety of women and children, and checking atrocities against people belonging to SC/ST communities will be our top priorities,” he said.

As the capital city has been witnessing frequent traffic congestion, Panda said he will discuss the issue with the police officers and take steps accordingly in the coming days.