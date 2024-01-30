Odisha BJP to launch ‘Gaon Chala’ campaign from Feb 9

BHUBANESWAR: BJP will launch a three-day ‘Gaon Chala’ campaign from February 9 to maximise its public outreach, with the objective to increase its vote share to more than 50 per cent.

Elected representatives, state and district functionaries of the party will spend at least a day in the villages assigned to them to educate party workers on ways to leverage public support for the party by explaining the welfare and developmental schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre in the last 10 years.

Party’s Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Deepak Prakash who is in charge of the village connect programme for Odisha held a workshop of party functionaries from all the 36 organisational districts here on Monday where he explained the importance of the door-to-door campaign and reaching out to all sections of voters with the message of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Modi guarantee’.

As BJP has targeted to improve its vote share to 51 per cent to ensure Modi forms the next government third time in a row, the Gaon Chala programme aimed at touching all households to assess the mood of voters has become an integral part of the pre-poll campaign, Prakash said.

Party seeks CBI probe into Naba Das murder

The BJP on Monday targeted the state government over its failure to ascertain the motive behind the murder of former minister Naba Kishore Das and demanded a CBI probe into the matter. Even after a year of the daylight murder of Das by an ASI, the case remains shrouded in mystery, said state BJP spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra.